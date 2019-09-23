Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Could be done for season
Bichette has yet to pass through concussion protocol and may be done for the year, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Bichette was lifted from Thursday's matchup with Baltimore after a pitch skimmed the brim of his helmet, and the rookie has yet to pass through concussion protocol. Manager Charlie Montoyo stated that Bichette is still aiming to return for the final few games of the season, though the skipper also acknowledged that the 21-year-old might be done for the year with only six contests remaining.
