Bichette (knee) could be sidelined until mid-September, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right knee, but the injury could be worse than initially anticipated. As a result, he could be sidelined until the middle of September as he recovers. The update is a significant blow for the Blue Jays and for his fantasy value. Joe Panik, Brandon Drury and Santiago Espinal could see increased time at shortstop while Bichette is sidelined.