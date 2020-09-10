Bichette (knee) could return this weekend against the Mets, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

He has been out since Aug. 15 with a right knee sprain and has been playing the field in recent days at the alternate training site. The Blue Jays have gone 17-9 since Bichette went down and currently hold a playoff spot. Once activated, Bichette will look to extend the nine-game hit streak he had before getting hurt.

