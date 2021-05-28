Bichette went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win over the Yankees in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Bichette followed up Marcus Semien's two-out home run in the third inning with a long shot of his own to increase the Blue Jays' lead to two runs. It was Bichette's 10th homer of the season. The 23-year-old did not strike out for the first time in eight games. He is slashing .274/.319/.498 in 214 plate appearances. Much like Semien, Bichette is a dual power-speed threat, adding seven steals on the season.