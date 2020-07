Bichette (hamstring) will "probably" miss a couple of days, according to manager Charlie Montoyo, although the team will see how he feels Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He tweaked his hamstring taking groundballs Monday. Montoyo called it a "day-to-day deal" before suggesting his shortstop may miss a couple days. He then said "you never know with hamstrings," which is a wise sentiment from the skipper. Joe Panik and Brandon Drury are options to fill in while Bichette is out.