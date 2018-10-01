Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Dealing with elbow, knee soreness
Bichette has been removed from the Arizona Fall League roster due to minor elbow and knee soreness, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like he is dealing with some nagging injuries after playing 131 games for Double-A New Hampshire this season. He will take advantage of a lengthy layoff to rest up before making his Triple-A debut in April. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. figures to beat Bichette to Toronto, but it's possible we see both of the organization's top prospects reach the majors at some point in 2019.
