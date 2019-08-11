Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Delivers multi-hit performance
Bichette went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Bichette went 0-for-7 to begin Toronto's weekend series with New York, but he managed to scratch across a pair of base knocks Sunday in a 1-0 loss. The 21-year-old rookie continues to rack up hits in the big leagues, slashing .367/.424/.717 with 13 extra-base hits and seven RBI over 14 games.
