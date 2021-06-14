Bichette went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five runs, three RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.

Bichette has been quite productive to begin the series in Boston, and he displayed his power and speed in Sunday's blowout win. Across the last three games, the 23-year-old has gone 7-for-15 with two home runs, seven runs and five RBI.