Bichette went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and one strikeout in Friday's win against the Rays.

Bichette has been on a tear in recent games, and he's now blasted home runs in each of his past four games. Now that the Blue Jays are playing their home games at hitter-friendly Sahlen Field, he could continue to see slightly elevated power numbers at home in 2020. The shortstop carries a 1.065 OPS with five home runs and 13 RBI this year.