Play

Bichette (concussion) will not return this season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

There are still a couple more steps before he can clear the concussion protocol, and with just two games left this season he won't have time to return. He did say Saturday that he is feeling better and will be restriction-free this offseason. Richard Urena is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth against the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories