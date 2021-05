Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Houston.

Already trailing 7-0, the Blue Jays made a push with a four-run fifth inning that included Bichette's two-run double. He came around to score that inning on a Vladimir Guerrero base knock. The 23-year-old improved his season slash line to .267/.310/.496 with 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI.