Bichette went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Thursday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Bichette drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, and he sparked a four-run rally in the ninth inning to lead the Blue Jays to the win. Bichette is now slashing .277/.321/.493 with eight home runs, 31 runs and 23 RBI this year.