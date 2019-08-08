Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Eight-game doubles streak
Bichette went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
The rookie's dazzling start to his MLB career continues. Bichette has now smashed a double in eight straight games, setting a new Jays record in the process, and through his first 10 big-league games he's slashing a ridiculous .409/.458/.795.
