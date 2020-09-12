Bichette (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette has been sidelined since Aug. 15 due to a right knee sprain, and he's expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Mets. The 22-year-old has been playing the field at the Blue Jays' alternate training site and was riding a nine-game hitting streak prior to the injury.