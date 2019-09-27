Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Fielding grounders
Bichette (concussion) fielded grounders prior to Friday's game against the Rays, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
A concussion has kept Bichette sidelined for over a week. He's hoping to clear concussion protocol prior to the end of the season, though the Blue Jays have no reason not to be extra cautious with the promising young shortstop.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Could be done for season•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Timeline remains uncertain•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Removed for concussion testing•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slams walkoff homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Homers twice in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...