Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Four-hit day
Bichette went 4-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Sunday in Triple-A Buffalo's 8-1 win over Norfolk.
The four-hit performance was Bichette's first at the Triple-A level and is the latest in a growing list of strong offensive showings for the 21-year-old. Since rejoining Buffalo on June 13 after missing nearly two months with a fractured left hand, Bichette is slashing .342/.375/.605 with six extra-base hits and two steals in nine games. A promotion to the big leagues in 2019 remains in play for Bichette, though it's not a certainty with the rebuilding Blue Jays organization perhaps eager to delay his service clock.
