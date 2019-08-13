Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Four more hits in rout
Bichette went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Rangers.
The hits, and extra-base hits, just keep on coming for the rookie. Bichette has now played 15 games since his promotion and collecting multiple knocks in nine of them en route to a stunning .394/.444/.742 slash line. It hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for the 21-year-old -- he's just 2-for-5 on steal attempts -- but for the most part, Bichette looks just as much like a future star as teammate Vlad GUerrero Jr.
