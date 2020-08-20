General manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that he is "extremely optimistic" that Bichette (knee) will contribute again this season, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

There is no hard timeline for Bichette's return, but he will get a follow-up assessment this week. The swelling has gone down, and Atkins said the team will take it day by day, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. Bichette was diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee earlier this week.