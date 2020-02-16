The Blue Jays plan to give Bichette a heavy workload at shortstop, so much that they don't intend to carry a true shortstop as his backup, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

Brandon Drury will be used as a super-utility player and Bichette's most likely backup. "Yes, he is," manager Charlie Montoyo said when asked if Bichette was durable enough to avoid carrying a second shortstop. "And so, if Brandon Drury plays 10 games at short, that's great. That means Bo will DH one day and have nine days off or whatever. That's how I do envision Drury, just playing short probably nine to 10 games."