Bichette went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 16-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Bichette took Clayton Kershaw deep twice in what was an otherwise stellar night for the Dodgers ace, who passed Sandy Koufax on the all-time wins list. Just 21 games into his big-league career, the rookie shortstop is already looking like a future star. He's already compiled 19 extra-base hits (12 doubles, seven home runs) in only 98 plate appearances.