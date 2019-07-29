Bichette had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday and is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette is set to make his highly anticipated big-league debut after putting together a solid .275/.333/.473 triple-slash with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases in 56 games for Buffalo. With the well-regarded prospect immediately slotting in at shortstop, Freddy Galvis will man second base while Cavan Biggio starts at DH in Monday's series opener. Eric Sogard was traded to the Rays on Sunday, which freed up a roster spot for Bichette.