Bichette went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Yankees in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Bichette played long ball in the matinee and followed up with another homer in the nightcap, his 11th this season. His batting average could use some work (.272), but Bichette is on a 30-homer pace and he's running more than he did his first couple years in the majors. He's a fantasy star with superstar upside.