Bichette (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and will start at shortstop against the Mets, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette missed just shy of a month with a sprained right knee. He'd been off to an excellent start prior to the injury, going hitless just once in his first 14 games while posting a 1.063 OPS and homering five times. He may not be in the lineup quite everyday immediately upon his return, but he should feature as frequently as his knee can handle.
