Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Keeps setting records
Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
Making his home debut for the Blue Jays, Bichette became the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to collect an extra-base hit in nine straight games, and he became the first player in MLB history with a two-bagger in nine straight contests in the process. His 13 XBH (nine doubles, four homers) in his first 11 big-league games is also a major-league record, and he's set a host of franchise marks as well, notably by beginning his career with an 11-game hit streak. Bichette's .408/.453/.837 slash line is inevitably going to come down at some point, but the 21-year-old is demonstrating that his status as an elite hitting prospect was more than just hype.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Eight-game doubles streak•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sets rookie XBH record•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Scores both runs in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Leads off in second straight•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Collects hit in debut•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hitting sixth in big-league debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal