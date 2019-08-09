Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Making his home debut for the Blue Jays, Bichette became the first rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to collect an extra-base hit in nine straight games, and he became the first player in MLB history with a two-bagger in nine straight contests in the process. His 13 XBH (nine doubles, four homers) in his first 11 big-league games is also a major-league record, and he's set a host of franchise marks as well, notably by beginning his career with an 11-game hit streak. Bichette's .408/.453/.837 slash line is inevitably going to come down at some point, but the 21-year-old is demonstrating that his status as an elite hitting prospect was more than just hype.