Bichette went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's blowout win over the Angels.

Bichette drove in his first run with a bases-loaded walk in the second frame and later swatted a pair of two-run doubles as Toronto ran up the score against a hapless Angels pitching staff. The big night pushed Bichette's RBI total to seven on the season and increased his slash line to .270/.308/.514.