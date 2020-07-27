Bichette was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Nationals for an undisclosed reason, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Bichette was slated to lead off and play shortstop Monday, but he was scratched minutes before first pitch. No reason was given for his removal from the lineup.
