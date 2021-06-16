Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Bichette clubbed a solo homer during the third inning and brought home two runs on a single during the following frame, but Toronto's offense was otherwise fairly quiet. The 23-year-old has a .284/.332/.500 slash line with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, nine stolen bases, 42 RBI and 57 runs through 65 games this season.