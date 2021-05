Bichette went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-5 rout of Atlanta.

He got the offensive eruption rolling with a third-inning blast off Drew Smyly, one of six Toronto homers on the night. Bichette has gone yard in back-to-back games, and he heads into May hitting ,260 with seven home runs, three steals, 15 RBI and 19 runs through 24 games.