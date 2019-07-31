Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Leads off in second straight
Bichette will start at shortstop and lead off Wednesday against Royals.
After batting sixth in his MLB debut Monday, Bichette unseated Cavan Biggio as the leadoff man in Tuesday's 9-2 win and reached base three times, recording two singles and a walk. The 21-year-old will once again bat atop the lineup in the series finale and could end up sticking in the leadoff role for the remainder of the season if he performs up to snuff. Handling the table-setting duties on a regular basis would be a boon to Bichette's fantasy value, as he would likely be afforded more running opportunities than would be possible batting out of the bottom half of the order.
