Bichette has gone 4-for-23 (.174) without an extra-base hit through 10 Grapefruit League games.

It's a shaky start to the spring, particularly for a player who set records for his extra-base prowess as a rookie in 2019, but Bichette's 5:6 BB:K indicates he's seeing the ball well and just hasn't gotten his swing entirely in sync yet. There's little reason to worry about a 23-year-old with a .307/.347/.549 slash line to begin his big-league career, and Bichette is poised to increase his RBI and run production this year thanks to the additions of George Springer and Marcus Semien to the Jays' lineup.

