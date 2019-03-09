Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Makes some noise at plate
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's split-squad game against the Pirates.
Seen as the Robin to Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s Batman in the Jays' prospect pipeline, Bichette is actually putting together a more impressive spring so far, slashing .368/.429/.684 through 21 plate appearances with two homers. The 21-year-old will begin 2019 next to Guerrero on the left side of Triple-A Buffalo's infield after more than holding his own through 131 games with Double-A New Hampshire in 2018, and while Bichette's big-league debut will almost certainly come later in the year than Vladito's, he may not be all that far behind his more heralded organization-mate.
