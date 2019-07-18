Bichette went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

It's the first two-homer game of the 21-year-old's career, but he's been on fire ever since he returned to action in early June from a broken left hand, slashing .353/.419/.583 through his last 35 games with six home runs, 12 steals, 23 RBI and 27 runs. Bichette would seem to have nothing left to prove in the International League, but he might have to wait for a trade to create a spot on the big-league roster before he gets the call -- assuming the Jays don't decide to buy themselves an extra year of team control by leaving him in the minors until next April, regardless of his performance.