Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: May have broken hand
Bichette is believed to have suffered a broken left hand in his game Monday with Triple-A Buffalo after preliminary tests revealed a fracture, Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.
Per Sportsnet.ca, Bichette was in considerable pain after taking an up-and-in fastball to the hand during his second at-bat in Monday's 7-3 loss to Syracuse. He'll undergo a second opinion on the injury, but if follow-up tests confirm the fracture, he'll likely be facing a multi-week absence at the very least. Bichette has slashed .250/.310/.404 with a home run and three steals through his first 14 games with Buffalo and had been expected to make his MLB debut at some point in 2019, but the injury could ultimately delay his timeline for arrival.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Makes some noise at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Dealing with elbow, knee soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Will not be called up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal