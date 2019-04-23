Bichette is believed to have suffered a broken left hand in his game Monday with Triple-A Buffalo after preliminary tests revealed a fracture, Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Per Sportsnet.ca, Bichette was in considerable pain after taking an up-and-in fastball to the hand during his second at-bat in Monday's 7-3 loss to Syracuse. He'll undergo a second opinion on the injury, but if follow-up tests confirm the fracture, he'll likely be facing a multi-week absence at the very least. Bichette has slashed .250/.310/.404 with a home run and three steals through his first 14 games with Buffalo and had been expected to make his MLB debut at some point in 2019, but the injury could ultimately delay his timeline for arrival.