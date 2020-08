Bichette went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Braves.

The steal was good to see, especially after Bichette battled some hamstring tightness last week. He had not yet attempted a stolen base prior to Wednesday's game. The shortstop is 8-for-29 with two extra-base hits (both doubles) through six games this season.