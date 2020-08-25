Bichette (knee) is progressing well and could begin baseball activities this weekend, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
If he is hopeful to begin baseball activities this weekend, that likely rules out an August return, and it seems more likely we see him in early-to-mid September if all goes well. Santiago Espinal will continue to fill in for Bichette at shortstop for the time being.
