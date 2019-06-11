Bichette (hand) is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list later in the week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette has been able to play in two rehab games with High-A Dunedin, so he'll likely be activated from the injured list sometime this week. He's been on the shelf since the end of April after breaking his left hand.

