Bichette's offseason is going well, and he's no longer experiencing concussion symptoms, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette's strong rookie season ended prematurely in mid-September after he was hit in the head by a pitch. He finished his first big-league campaign with a .311/.358/.571 line in 46 games, homering 11 times and doubling 18 more. He's expected to progress to full workouts soon and should have plenty of time to get up to full speed by the start of spring training.