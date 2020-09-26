Bichette will sit Saturday against Baltimore.
The Blue Jays have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so they can afford to give their stars a rest in the season's final few games. Bichette sits for the first time since returning from a sprained knee two weeks ago, with Joe Panik taking over at shortstop.
