Bichette (hamstring) remains on the bench Tuesday against the Nationals.
Bichette's absence isn't surprising, as he was expected to miss at least a couple of days due to a tight left hamstring. He remains day-to-day for now. Santiago Espinal starts at shortstop in his absence.
