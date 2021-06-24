Bichette went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

He scored the Jays' first run of the season in the first inning, then drove in their last in the fifth. Bichette has been on a tear in June, slashing .327/.367/.476 through 20 games with three homers, five steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs.