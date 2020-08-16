The Blue Jays placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right knee, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Bichette's move to the IL comes just hours after he was sent in for an MRI on the injured knee, which prevented him from playing in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game against the Rays. He'll now be sidelined for the normally-scheduled game Sunday and at least a week and a half beyond that, though the Blue Jays have yet to reveal the results of his MRI. Bichette's move to the IL could open up steady action at shortstop for veteran Joe Panik, with Brandon Drury and the newly recalled Santiago Espinal also representing potential options at the position.