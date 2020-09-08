Bichette (knee) will play the field at the Blue Jays' alternate training site Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette took five at-bats as the designated hitter in a simulated game Monday, and he'll test out his health in the field just one day later. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that the team is still taking things day by day to see how he progresses. A weekend return hasn't been ruled out, but a timeline still hasn't been set for Bichette to return to the major-league club.