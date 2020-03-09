Play

Bichette went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The young shortstop is still trying to consistently find his rhythm at the plate, but Bichette has hardly been slumping this spring, slashing .261/.346/.609 through 26 plate appearances with half of his hits (two homers and a triple) going for extra bases. He'll hit at or near the top of the order for the Jays this season as he looks to match or even build upon the .929 OPS he put together in his big-league debut last year.

