Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Promotion on tap
Bichette will have his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Monday's game against Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette has put together a .277/.336/.477 slash line with eight homers and 32 RBI over 55 games this season for Triple-A, and following Eric Sogard's departure, he'll get a shot to make his major-league debut. Freddy Galvis could be in danger of losing playing time at shortstop as a result.
