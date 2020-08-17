Bichette is slated to receive a second opinion on his sprained right knee Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Blue Jays have yet to provide a projected timeline for Bichette's return after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, but a source familiar with the young shortstop's knee injury believes he could be sidelined until mid-September, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. More clarity on the matter should be available once the results of Bichette's second opinion are revealed, but his fantasy managers should at least be prepared for the 22-year-old to miss multiple weeks with the injury. Joe Panik, Brandon Drury and Santiago Espinal are the top options to replace Bichette at shortstop, but none of those players are particularly enticing from a fantasy perspective, especially if the Blue Jays opt for a timeshare at the position.