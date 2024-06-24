Bichette (calf) went through a full workout Monday and remains on track for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Bichette's placement on the IL earlier this month with a right calf strain seemed to be precautionary more than anything else and he's slated for a minimum absence. He will resume everyday shortstop duties upon activation, pushing Isiah Kiner-Falefa back to third base.