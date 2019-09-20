Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Removed for concussion testing
Bichette was lifted from Thursday's game against the Orioles to undergo concussion testing.
Bichette was hit by a pitch on the brim of his helmet during the sixth inning, and although he was initially able to stay in the game, the Blue Jays removed him in the seventh to undergo precautionary concussion testing. He'll be considered day-to-day until another update is provided.
