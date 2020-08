Bichette was diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain of lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A second opinion confirmed that Bichette is dealing with a knee sprain. Fortunately, the injury is being considered a minor injury with no long-term impact, according to Davidi. The shortstop remains without a firm timetable for a return, though the team is currently laying out a rehab plan.