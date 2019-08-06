Bichette went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Monday's 2-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Bichette led off the game with a double and scored on a Cavan Biggio single in the first inning. He then hit his third homer of the year in the third inning. He's yet to play in a big-league game in which he didn't record a hit, posting a .417/.462/.833 slash line through the first eight games of his career. Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, his nine extra-base hits are tied for the most (along with Alvin Davis and Trevor Story) over a player's first eight career games.