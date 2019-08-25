Bichette went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and a pair of runs in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Bichette made an impact with each of his hits, starting with a third-inning solo shot off Mariners starter Felix Hernandez. The shortstop also added an RBI single in the seventh inning as part of a four-run rally, later scoring on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. groundout. Bichette completed the big night by plating Danny Jansen with a double in the eighth inning. He's gone 11-for-36 with four homers, six RBI and six runs scored in his last eight games.